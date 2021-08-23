Body of man tied, packed in a sack found in Kannur canal

KANNUR:

23 August 2021 14:17 IST

The body of a man tied and packed in a sack was found at Pothuvacherry in Kannur, on Monday.

The body has been found in the canal near the road under Edakkad police limits. The Fire and Rescue Personnel has been pressed into service to take out the body. The victim is yet to be identified, police said.

The police had received information from a person related to the theft of teakwood on August 9.

Advertising

Advertising

They suspect that the person who provided this information might have been killed, as he has been missing for the past two days. The police are further investigating the case.