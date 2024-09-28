GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Body of Keralite killed in Ukraine to be brought home on Sunday

Updated - September 28, 2024 08:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The body of Sandeep Chandran, a Thrissur native who was killed in a drone attack at Donetsk, Ukraine, while working with the Russian army, will be brought home on Sunday, according to NoRKA-Roots, the field agency of the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs department.

Ajith Kolassery, Chief Executive Officer of NoRKA-Roots, said the flight carrying the body would land at the Cochin International Airport at 3 a.m. A representative of the NoRKA-Roots will receive the body, which would be taken home in an ambulance.

Mr. Chandran, a 36-year-old from Nayarangadi at Kallur in Thrissur district, was killed in a shell attack in Ukraine while serving a Russian military group. On August 30, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had requested the Centre to take steps to bring the body back. In a letter, Mr. Vijayan had also sought steps to bring back people trapped in Russia after being recruited by unauthorised agencies.

Published - September 28, 2024 08:39 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.