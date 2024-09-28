Body of Keralite killed in Ukraine to be brought home on Sunday

The body of Sandeep Chandran, a Thrissur native who was killed in a drone attack at Donetsk, Ukraine, while working with the Russian army, will be brought home on Sunday, according to NoRKA-Roots, the field agency of the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs department.

Ajith Kolassery, Chief Executive Officer of NoRKA-Roots, said the flight carrying the body would land at the Cochin International Airport at 3 a.m. A representative of the NoRKA-Roots will receive the body, which would be taken home in an ambulance.

Mr. Chandran, a 36-year-old from Nayarangadi at Kallur in Thrissur district, was killed in a shell attack in Ukraine while serving a Russian military group. On August 30, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had requested the Centre to take steps to bring the body back. In a letter, Mr. Vijayan had also sought steps to bring back people trapped in Russia after being recruited by unauthorised agencies.