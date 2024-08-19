ADVERTISEMENT

Body of fisherman who went missing in Muthalapozhi found

Published - August 19, 2024 08:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Benedict, three others fell into the sea when their boat overturned following strong waves on Saturday. The others were rescued

The Hindu Bureau

The body of a fisherman who went missing after his boat capsized off the Muthalapozhi fishing harbour on Saturday was found on Monday.

The body of 49-year-old Benedict of Anchuthengu was washed ashore at Puthukurichy. The body was subsequently shifted to the Chirayinkeezhu Taluk Hospital, where his relatives were asked to identify him, the police said.

Benedict, along with three other fish workers, fell into the sea when their boat overturned following strong waves around 6.30 a.m. on Saturday. While Benedict went missing, the other three were rescued by the Coastal police, the Indian Navy and various enforcement agencies.

The incident marks the sixth accident reported in Muthalapozhi, with four fishermen dying over the past five months.

