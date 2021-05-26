Kerala

Body of fisherman found

The body of one of the three fishermen who were missing in the sea at Vizhinjam has been found. The body was found at Adimalathura, a coastal hamlet in the district, according to the Coastal Police Station at Vizhinjam.

The fisherman has been identified as Davidson, a resident of Pallivilakom Purayidom, Poonthura. The search is continuing for the remaining two men who have been identified as Joseph of Poonthura and Shabariar of Kottapuram, the police said.

As per the latest updates from the Coastal Police, 17 fishermen had been in the four boats which met with difficulties near the harbour mouth at Vizhinjam on Tuesday night. Eight of the men were rescued by the Coast Guard and the Coastal police during an all-night rescue operation. Some of the others had swum to safety, Elias P. George, CI, Coastal Police, Vizhinjam, said. By Wednesday morning, search was intensified for three of the men who were still missing.

In addition to Coast Guard vessels, a Dornier aircraft also has been deployed for the search.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2021 12:01:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/body-of-fisherman-found/article34647342.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY