Body of fisherman found

The body of one of the three fishermen who were missing in the sea at Vizhinjam has been found. The body was found at Adimalathura, a coastal hamlet in the district, according to the Coastal Police Station at Vizhinjam.

The fisherman has been identified as Davidson, a resident of Pallivilakom Purayidom, Poonthura. The search is continuing for the remaining two men who have been identified as Joseph of Poonthura and Shabariar of Kottapuram, the police said.

As per the latest updates from the Coastal Police, 17 fishermen had been in the four boats which met with difficulties near the harbour mouth at Vizhinjam on Tuesday night. Eight of the men were rescued by the Coast Guard and the Coastal police during an all-night rescue operation. Some of the others had swum to safety, Elias P. George, CI, Coastal Police, Vizhinjam, said. By Wednesday morning, search was intensified for three of the men who were still missing.

In addition to Coast Guard vessels, a Dornier aircraft also has been deployed for the search.