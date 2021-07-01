Kerala

Body of drowned woman recovered

Fire and Rescue Services personnel on Thursday fished out the body of a 20-year-old woman who went missing in the Chalippuzha river near Chembukadavu area during a pleasure trip to the eco-tourism spot along with her husband and relatives. The police identified the victim as Ayisha Nishla, wife of Irshad, hailing from Perumanna.

Anzar Mohammed, cousin of Mr. Irshad, also went missing in the river. Though the rescue teams carried out an intensive search for the man, they could not locate him with the adverse weather condition and poor light in the area. The search will be resumed on Friday morning.

According to the Kozhikode Rural Police, the accident took place around 4 p.m. when the four members, including Ayisha, her husband Irshad and his cousins Anzar and Ajmal, were trying to take a dip in the river. It was reportedly a flash flood that caused the accident. Irshad and Ajmal had a close shave without any injuries, they said.


