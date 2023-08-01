Body of drowned teenager recovered in Kasaragod

August 01, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The body of a 17-year-old who had gone missing while swimming in a waterlogged area in Kasaragod was recovered on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Albin Sebastian, son of Sebastian of Jamaat Quarters near Bangalam Milk Society.

Albin was a Plus One student of Uppilikai Government Higher Secondary School.

Albin reportedly drowned in a huge pool that was formed after the place was dug up by a tile company. Albin went missing in the water in front of his mother while swimming with his relatives around 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Hearing their scream, locals had rushed to their help and searched the pool, but they could not find him.

The body was fished out by five scuba divers of the Fire and Rescue Services department on Tuesday morning. Albin’s body was shifted to the Kanhangad district hospital for post-mortem.