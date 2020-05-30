Kerala

Body of COVID victim cremated

One more tests positive in Alappuzha on Saturday

The body of the Pandanad native who died of COVID-19 on Friday was cremated in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol at the Chathanad gas crematorium here on Saturday.

Earlier, authorities decided to bury his body at the cemetery of his local church at Pandanad. The plan was abandoned after water was seen when digging the grave. “As per the COVID-19 protocol, the grave should be 12 feet deep. But at the cemetery, water was found at five feet. We informed this to his family members and the priest. With their consent, the body was cremated at a gas crematorium of the Alappuzha municipality,” said an official.

The 38-year-old man had come from Abu Dhabi on May 27. According to officials, the person developed haematemesis on Friday morning while at a COVID-19 care centre. He was immediately transferred to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, and died there in the afternoon. The deceased was suffering from chronic liver disease. He was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 posthumously.

Meanwhile, one more person tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. The patient, a young man, hailing from Cherthala taluk, came from Rome in Italy on May 22. He was in institutional quarantine at a covid care centre after reaching the district.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 10:59:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/body-of-covid-victim-cremated/article31712227.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY