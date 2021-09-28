Kerala

Body of boy recovered, search on for two boys

A search patrol looking for the bodies of Sanjay and Rahul who were drowned in Walayar reservoir on Monday.  

A search for the bodies of the polytechnic students from Coimbatore who drowned while bathing in the Walayar reservoir continued on Tuesday. The body of Poornesh was recovered in the morning.

The search was on for the bodies of Sanjay and Rahul. Students of Hindustan Polytechnic in Coimbatore, Poornesh, Sanjay and Rahul had come to Walayar for sightseeing along with two others on Monday. They drowned in the reservoir while bathing. The tragedy took place while two of them tried to save a friend of them who was drowning.

They are from Sundarapuram in Tamil Nadu.


