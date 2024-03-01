GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Body of baby found near Thrissur railway station

11-month-old baby of Tamil couple; mother, lover taken into custody

March 01, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The body of a baby, who was missing from Tirur in Malappuram district, was found in Thrissur on Friday (March 1).

The decomposed body was found in a bag in a sewage canal near the Thrissur railway station. The police suspect that the murder was committed around three months ago.

The news about the missing 11-month-old baby came to light on Friday. The police took the baby’s mother Sreepriya of Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu and her lover Jayasurya into custody in this connection.

The police searched for the body of the child in Thrissur following the information given by the mother. She told the police that the body was left in a bag in the Thrissur railway station.

It is reported that the woman reached Tirur along with the baby three months ago leaving her husband. One of her relatives found her at Tirur accidently a few days ago. They informed the police. The child was not with her at that time.

During interrogation, Sreepriya reportedly told the police that Jayasurya and his father killed the baby. The police have taken them into custody.

