September 04, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The body of a three-year-old boy who went missing after an autorickshaw fell into the Achencoil river, near Mavelikara, was retrieved on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Kashinath. The accident that occurred on Sunday evening also claimed the life of his mother Athira, 31. Three others – her husband Shylesh, daughter Keerthana and autorickshaw driver Saju – were rescued by local residents.

