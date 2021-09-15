Body of missing student found in a locked house

Police suspect that he was a victim of addiction to online games.

The body of a plus one student, who went missing six months back, has been found in an uninhabited house in Thalikkulam.

17-year-old Amal Krishna, who went to a bank at Vadanappally with his mother, went missing six months back. His body was found on Tuesday evening from a locked house at Thalikkulam, four kilometres away from Vadanappally. His phone, ATM card and a few photos were found from the body. His phone number and address were written on the wall of the room.

The body was found in the house of an NRI near Thalikulam High School, which has been locked for the past 15 years. The house, around 10 kilometres away from Amal Krishna’s house in Engandiyur, was not cleaned for more than six months.

The body was found by a business man, who came to see the house to start a hotel. The body was in a decomposed state.

Amal, son of Sanoj (an NRI) and Shilpa of Engandiyur, a student of Pavaratty St. Joseph School, went missing from a bank at Vadanappally on March 18. The police suspect that he was a victim of addiction to online games. They discovered that Amal had withdrawn ₹10000 twice a few weeks before he went missing.

Though his mother identified the body on the basis of evidence, the identity will be confirmed only after a DNA test. The body has been shifted to Thrissur Medical College Hospital for post mortem.