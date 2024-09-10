Body found in connection with missing elderly woman’s case

The police team probing the case of a missing elderly woman from Kadavanthra in Kochi recovered a body from the premises of a house at Korthussery, near Pollethai, in Alappuzha on Tuesday.

According to the police, Subhadra, 73, went missing on August 4, 2024, and her son Radhakrishnan filed a missing person report on August 7. The police suspect that Subhadra was murdered and buried by a couple identified as Mathews of Kattoor in Alappuzha and Sharmila of Uduppi in Karnataka. The couple has gone into hiding.

Mr. Radhakrishnan reportedly identified the body as his mother’s. Officials, however, said the exhumed body will be sent for examination to confirm whether it was Subhadra’s. The police are on the lookout for the couple. Alappuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police M.R. Madhu Babu said the search for the couple had been extended to neighbouring States. Mr. Babu added that no motive had been established so far for the alleged murder.

Sources said the deceased woman’s ornaments were missing. The case, initially investigated by the Kadavanthra police, has now been handed over to the Mannancherry police.

Sources revealed that Subhadra used to visit Mathews and Sharmila at their rented home at Korthussery and pilgrim centres. Investigators found that Subhadra’s mobile phone was switched off within the Mannancherry police station limits, leading them to the house.

CCTV footage examined by the police showed Subhadra with the couple near the house in August. During a search of the premises of the house, the police discovered a recently dug pit. A cadaver dog from the police squad helped trace the body, which was found in a decomposed state.

The police suspect the couple murdered the woman and stole her cash and gold ornaments. Investigators also obtained CCTV footage of the couple leaving the house on August 9 and they believe the murder occurred before that date.

