Bodies retrieved from Chaliyar river shifted to Wayanad

Fifty-eight bodies and as many as 97 limbs and other body parts were retrieved from the Chaliyar river at various points in the eastern part of the district. Presuming that they are of victims of the Chooralmala and Mundakkai landslides, the bodies were taken to Wayanad on August 1 (Thursday) after completing post-mortem procedures at Government District Hospital, Nilambur.

Of the bodies recovered, 32 were men, 23 women, two boys, and one was a girl. They were fished out of the swollen river over three days of search by the police, National Disaster Response Force and Fire and Rescue Services personnel, volunteers and locals.

Three bodies were handed over to relatives after they identified them. All the bodies were being shifted to Wayanad for relatives to identify them.

The search for bodies was extended down to Edavanna on Thursday after a child’s body was recovered from Vazhakkad. Personnel of Fire and Rescue Services and civil defence groups are searching for bodies deep in the forests of Nilambur, along the upstream banks of the Chaliyar and its tributaries. People along the road watched in pain and shock as ambulances carrying the bodies to Wayanad moved in convoys. Each convoy had 10 ambulances.

The Nilgiris district administration has imposed restrictions on heavy vehicles on the Gudalur-Ooty National Highway 181 until August 4. The restrictions are in place to facilitate road repairs.

Holiday for schools, colleges

Malappuram District Collector V.R. Vinod has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in the district on August 2 (Friday) in view of the continuing rain.

The State Youth Commission has invited applications from psychologists and counsellors to provide mental health support to survivors of the Wayanad tragedy. The applications may be sent through a Google link form available on the commission’s website.

66 relief camps

As many as 3,475 persons from 1,280 families have been shifted to 66 relief camps in the district. Twelve camps are functioning in Eranad taluk, 17 in Tirur taluk, 13 in Tirurangadi taluk, 10 in Perinthalmanna taluk, nine in Ponnani taluk, four in Nilambur taluk, and one in Kondotty taluk. Officials said many families were likely to be shifted back to their houses soon.