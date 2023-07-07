Bodies of youths fished out in Kannur

July 07, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KANNUR

The bodies of two youths who were swept away in the Chittarithod Cheruparambil river at Panoor were fished out on Friday.

The deceased are Muhammad Shafad, 20, and Sinanu, 20. Shafad was a third-year computer science student at NAM College. Sinanu is the son of Rayaroth Mustafa of Kakodvayal.

Sinanu was swept away after he slipped into the river while trying to save Shafad.

A search had been on for the two since Thursday night. However, the strong currents in the river and heavy rain had hit the operation.

