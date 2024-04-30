ADVERTISEMENT

Bodies of mother, baby found in Canolly Canal 

April 30, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The bodies of a 24-year-old woman and her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter were found in Canolly Canal at Palazhy on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Krishnapriya, wife of Chonattil Akhil, and her daughter Pujitha. The bodies were spotted by local residents during their morning walk.

The woman and the toddler were missing since Monday afternoon.

Akhil lodged a complaint with the police on Monday night after Krishnapriya did not return home in Anthikkad. She was employed at a medical shop.

