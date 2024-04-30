GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Bodies of mother, baby found in Canolly Canal 

April 30, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The bodies of a 24-year-old woman and her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter were found in Canolly Canal at Palazhy on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Krishnapriya, wife of Chonattil Akhil, and her daughter Pujitha. The bodies were spotted by local residents during their morning walk.

The woman and the toddler were missing since Monday afternoon.

Akhil lodged a complaint with the police on Monday night after Krishnapriya did not return home in Anthikkad. She was employed at a medical shop.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.