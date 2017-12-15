Bodies of two more victims recovered off Koyilandy

The Marine Enforcement wing of the Fisheries Department and the Coast Guard on Thursday recovered two more bodies, believed to be of fishers who were swept away by Cyclone Ockhi, off Koyilandy. The bodies, which were spotted floating several nautical miles off the Koyilandy coastline, were brought ashore around 3 p.m. and later moved to the Government Medical College Hospital mortuary here. The police said the bodies were in a decomposed state and could not be identified.

The search was conducted following an intimation by local fishers. The squads also brought back a damaged fibre boat, they said.

From other districts

Till Thursday, the search teams have recovered 19 bodies off the Kozhikode coast. However, Fisheries Department officials confirmed that there were no victims from Kozhikode district.

All the 19 victims apparently hailed from the southern districts and their bodies were carried to the Kozhikode coast by the northern-side current, they said.

Fisheries Assistant Director P.K. Ranjini said the State government’s free ration support and financial aid for the Ockhi-hit fishermen families had already been made available to all eligible beneficiaries. “Since there are no casualties here, the aid will be mainly granted to the fishers to repair their damaged boats and houses,” she said.

Fisheries Department officials from Beypore who attend the helpline calls said majority of the fishers from Kozhikode stranded in fishing harbours outside the State were back home. Some of them had even resumed fishing, they said.

Post-mortem done

On the other hand, the increasing number of corpses has doubled the burden of the mortuary, which has the capacity to store just 36 bodies.

The post-mortem examination of 17 out of 19 bodies recovered from the sea was completed at Government Medical College Hospital here on Thursday.

District Collector U.V. Jose, who chaired a review meeting of the District-Level Disaster Management Authority to review Ockhi cyclone relief activities here on Thursday, said the DNA samples of the bodies would be sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology in Thiruvananthpuram for identification.