Kerala

Bodies of two missing fishermen found

Special Correspondent Thrissur August 03, 2022 19:49 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 19:49 IST

Bodies of two fishermen who had gone missing after their boat capsized in the sea two days ago were found on Wednesday. The deceased were Maniyan, 46, and Gilbert, 54, of Pulluvila, Thiruvananthapuram.

The bodies were located around two nautical miles away from the Chettuva coast. The bodies were found floating during a search conducted by Coast Guard helicopters. Efforts are on to recover the bodies. Though boats went to recover bodies, the corpses went missing again.

Fishing boat Tiamol (Love Friends) went for fishing from the Chettuva harbour four days ago and was capsized while it was returning after fishing on Monday evening. There were six workers in the boat. Four of them escaped.

Their boat, engine and nets were washed onto the beach near Manakkakadavu on Tuesday.

