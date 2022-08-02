Bodies of three, including toddler, recovered from landslip-hit Kanichar in Kannur

The landslip-hit Thondiyil, near Peravoor in Kannur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.K. MOHAN

August 02, 2022 19:55 IST

NDRF, DSC teams reach disaster site; families shifted

The bodies of three people, including a two-and-half-year-old child, who were washed away in the flash flood and the landslip caused by heavy rain in Iritty taluk in Kannur, were recovered after search operations on Tuesday.

The child went missing in the flood in the Kanichar’s Kolakkad Nitumpuram canal during heavy rain that have been lashing the hilly regions of Kannur since Monday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The body of Numa Tasleem, daughter of Samir and Nadira who are staying near the Kolakkad Family Welfare Centre, was recovered on Tuesday morning. The child had gone missing on Monday night after she slipped from her mother’s hand and fell into the floodwaters while they were running back to the house on hearing the sound of roaring waters.

Also Read Kerala rain: More relief camps opened in Alappuzha

The body of Chandran, 55, of Kanichar Vellara Colony was recovered from the lower Vellara area at around 4.30 p.m. on Tuesday during a search conducted by the Indian Army and the Fire and Rescue Services Force. His house had been completely destroyed in the landslip.

The body of 44-year-old Rajesh of Vellara in Kelakam was also recovered.

On Monday night, landslips occurred at four places - 24th Mile, Poolakutty , Kolakkad Kurishumala and Kadanmala - during heavy rain.

Also Read Floodwaters recede from upper reaches of Pathanamthitta in Kerala

At 24th Mile and Poolakutty, four families were stranded. Meanwhile, heavy rain inundated the Nedumpoyil town. Kanjirapuzha and Nellanikal rivers are in spate, disrupting vehicular traffic here.

Fire and rescue personnel shifted ten families to safer places after a landslip occurred on three sides of Thudiyad Kacharamuk road in Kanichar panchayat.

Relief camps

A total of three relief camps have been opened. They are at Poolakutty LP School in Iritty taluk and two at Kolayad village in Thalassery taluk. There are 31 people from 11 families at the Poolakutty LP School camp.

A 40-member Defence Security Corps (DSC) team from Kannur and a 19-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from Kozhikode have reached the disaster site of Kanichar, which was hit by landslip. Sunny Joseph, MLA, district panchayat president P.P. Divya, District Collector S. Chandrasekhar and others visited the site and coordinated disaster relief operations.