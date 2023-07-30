ADVERTISEMENT

Bodies of missing couple recovered

July 30, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The bodies of the newly-wed couple who went missing after falling into the Pallikkal river while taking photos were recovered on Sunday.

The police identified the deceased as Siddique, 28, of Kadakkal and his wife Noufi, 21, of Ayoor. Their bodies were found during a joint operation by the police and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when the couple were visiting a relative, Ansal Khan, in Pallikkal. They are believed to have slipped from the rocky river bank while clicking photos. Ansal died after drowning while trying to save them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US