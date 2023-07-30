HamberMenu
Bodies of missing couple recovered

July 30, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The bodies of the newly-wed couple who went missing after falling into the Pallikkal river while taking photos were recovered on Sunday.

The police identified the deceased as Siddique, 28, of Kadakkal and his wife Noufi, 21, of Ayoor. Their bodies were found during a joint operation by the police and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when the couple were visiting a relative, Ansal Khan, in Pallikkal. They are believed to have slipped from the rocky river bank while clicking photos. Ansal died after drowning while trying to save them.

