Bodies of four-member family killed in fire in Kuwait brought back

The bodies of four members of a family from Neerattupuram in Thalavady grama panchayat in Kuttanad, Alappuzha who died in a fire that broke out at their residence at Abbassia in Kuwait on July 19 night were brought back to Kerala on Monday.

The bodies of Mathew Varghese (40), his wife Lini (38), and their children Irin (14) and Isaac (9) reached Cochin International Airport, Nedumbassery in the morning. Following the completion of formalities, the mortal remains were handed over to relatives. The bodies were later shifted to the morgue of a private hospital at Thiruvalla.

The funeral will be held at their residence at Neerattupuram at 11.30 a.m. on July 25. The bodies will be taken to the house from Thiruvalla at 5.30 a.m. for the public to pay homage. After the funeral service, the mortal remains will be taken to Padinjarekara Marthoma Church and cremated at its cemetery at 1.15 p.m.

The family reportedly died after inhaling smoke following the fire. They had departed for Kuwait from Kerala in the early hours of July 19 after a month-long vacation. Mathew had been employed in the Gulf nation for the past 15 years. Lini was working there as a nurse.

Tahsildars P. V. Jayesh and S. Anwar, deputy tahsildar V.S. Sooraj, Champakulam block panchayat member Ajith Kumar Pisharath and others paid their respects to the deceased at the Thiruvalla hospital.

