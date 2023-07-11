ADVERTISEMENT

Bodies of fishermen who went missing following boat accident in Muthalapozhi recovered

July 11, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Bodies of three Puthukurichi natives recovered; one body was recovered on Monday itself;

The Hindu Bureau

Rescue operation under way on Tuesday after a boat capsized at Muthalapozhi off Thiruvananthapuram coast. | Photo Credit: -

The bodies of the fishermen who went missing at Muthalapozhi, near here, after a fishing boat overturned on Monday were recovered on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Biju Antony, Suresh Fernandez and Robin Edwin of Puthukurichi. The body of another fisherman, Kunjumon of Puthukurichi, was found shortly after the accident around 4 a.m. on Monday while they were returning to the shores after fishing.

While the bodies of Biju and Suresh were found stuck beneath the breakwater structure, Robin’s body was found floating in the lake near the Muthalapozhi harbour. The bodies were located during a search operation that involved the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, Coastal Police and Marine Enforcement. The bodies have been shifted to the Chirayinkeezhu taluk hospital.

The incident had triggered protests in the area with local people blocking the coastal road highlighting the recurring boat accidents that have claimed several lives in the region.

