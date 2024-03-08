ADVERTISEMENT

Bodies of deceased migrant workers flown home

March 08, 2024 02:30 am | Updated 02:30 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The bodies of the three migrant workers who were killed after earth caved in over them during the construction of a building in Piravom were sent to their native State of West Bengal on Thursday night.

The bodies were flown in an Indigo Airlines flight from Kochi at 9 p.m. Labour department coordinated the arrangements.

Labour Minister V. Sivankutty had visited the accident site and contacted the District Labour Officer (DLO) immediately after the incident, besides seeking a detailed report. In compliance with the Minister’s order, the DLO along with other department officials inspected the accident site and hospitals based on which a detailed report was submitted to the Minister.

Later, a team from the Labour department led by District Labour Officer P.G. Vinodkumar visited the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, to coordinate post-mortem and related procedures. The procedures were wrapped up around 5 p.m. and the bodies were sent to the airport. Mr. Vinodkumar placed wreaths on the bodies on behalf of the Labour department.

