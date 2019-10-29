Bodies of all four Maoists shifted to Thrissur MCH

The bodies of Maoists Manivasakam and Karthik from Tamil Nadu and Sreemati and Suresh from Karnataka who were killed in an ‘encounter’ on Monday were brought out of the jungle amid strong police security on Tuesday evening and sent to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, for postmortem.

All of them were members of the CPI(Maoist) Bhavani Dalam. Thunderbolts commandos continued their search for the other Maoist members who had reportedly escaped into the deeper areas of the forest. Senior Maoist leader Manivasakam was also killed in an encounter with the commando force of near Manjakkatti inside the Attappady forests

Subcollector Arjun Pandian , accompanied by two tahsildars and doctors, conducted the inquest of the bodies inside the forest.