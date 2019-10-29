Kerala

Bodies of all four Maoists shifted to Thrissur MCH

more-in

The bodies of Maoists Manivasakam and Karthik from Tamil Nadu and Sreemati and Suresh from Karnataka who were killed in an ‘encounter’ on Monday were brought out of the jungle amid strong police security on Tuesday evening and sent to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, for postmortem.

All of them were members of the CPI(Maoist) Bhavani Dalam. Thunderbolts commandos continued their search for the other Maoist members who had reportedly escaped into the deeper areas of the forest. Senior Maoist leader Manivasakam was also killed in an encounter with the commando force of near Manjakkatti inside the Attappady forests

Subcollector Arjun Pandian , accompanied by two tahsildars and doctors, conducted the inquest of the bodies inside the forest.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 4, 2020 1:22:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/bodies-of-all-four-maoistsshifted-to-thrissur-mch/article29826510.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY