Bodies of all four Maoists shifted to Thrissur MCH

The bodies of Maoists Manivasakam and Karthik from Tamil Nadu and Sreemati and Suresh from Karnataka who were killed in an ‘encounter’ on Monday were brought out of the jungle amid strong police security on Tuesday evening and sent to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, for postmortem.
All of them were members of the CPI(Maoist) Bhavani Dalam. Thunderbolts commandos continued their search for the other Maoist members who had reportedly escaped into the deeper areas of the forest. Senior Maoist leader Manivasakam was also killed in an encounter with the commando force of near Manjakkatti inside the Attappady forests
Subcollector Arjun Pandian , accompanied by two tahsildars and doctors, conducted the inquest of the bodies inside the forest.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor