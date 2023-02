February 01, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - PALAKKAD

BOC Global Association, a non-profit body of entrepreneurs and innovators in the State, will launch its district chapter on Saturday. A. Prabhakaran, MLA, will inaugurate the function at LEAD College of Management, Dhoni, in the afternoon. BOC Global Association gained strength in 2021 by starting a Clubhouse group. It has currently more than 20,000 members.