Boats at eco-tourism spots inspected

May 13, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

In the wake of the Tanur boat accident that claimed 22 lives, the Forest department has inspected the fitness of all the boats operated at the ecotourism spots under the department at Thenmala and Shendurney.

The details of registration, fitness, and insurance of boats were mainly subjected to scrutiny under the direction of Pramod G Krishnan, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Vigilance and Forest Intelligence).

It was decided to display the number of passengers allowed onboard each boat and safety instructions at the boat landing areas in order to get the attention of the public and operate the boat services strictly adhering to safety standards, said a recent release from the department.

