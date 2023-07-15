Boating suspended in Anayirankal dam on court panel recommendation

July 15, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - IDUKKI

The hydel tourism wing of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has stopped operating boats in the Anayirankal dam, near Munnar, in Idukki. Officials said here on Saturday that the boating facility had been temporarily suspended on a directive of the Kerala High Court.

They said a five-member expert committee constituted by the Kerala High Court for the translocation of wild tusker Arikompan and to study the human-elephant conflict in Idukki had recommended suspending of boating in the Anayirankal reservoir.

“The Anayirankal dam area is the prime habitat of wild elephants under the Devikulam forest range. The noise of boats disturbs the animals and they turn violent and suspending boating is the only solution to address the issue. So the committee recommended stopping of boating in the Anayirankal dam,” the sources said.

State Hydel Tourism Director Narendra Nath Veluri said all boating activities were temporarily suspended at the Anayirankal hydel tourism centre with immediate effect on receiving the court notice. “Anayirankal is one of the prime tourism destinations under the hydel tourism wing in Idukki. We will submit a detailed explanation before the High Court within two weeks,” Mr. Veluri said.

Joyal Thomas, Hydel Tourism wing Munnar circuit senior manager, said boating was one of the major tourist attractions at the Anayirankal tourism centre. “During season, the centre generates income of ₹1 lakh a day and about ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 during offseason. Two speedboats, one jankar boat, four pedal boats, and 10 coracles are operated at the boating facility at Anayirankal,” he said.

“The boating time is from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The boats ply inside the reservoir without causing disturbances to wild elephants,” Mr. Thomas said.

Sources said Anayirankal had emerged as one of the major tourist destinations in the district after the construction of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway through Anayirankal. Earlier, the Forest department had asked the government to ban speedboats in the Anayirankal dam saying it was detrimental to wild elephants.

