Boat services started from Vanchikkulam 

Thrissur

In a fillip to the tourism programme in Thrissur, boat service has been started from Vanchikkulam, a fresh water lake in Thrissur city.

Once a busy waterway connecting Thrissur and Kochi, Vanchikkulam is situated close to the Thrissur railway station. It was a business hub in Thrissur during the reign of Sakthan Thampuran. Linked with canals and backwaters, it used to be the main trade centre with many warehouses and markets. Huge boats used to transport goods from Vanchikkulam to different parts of the state. Slowly it lost its importance once the Shoranur-Kochi rail line and NH 47 became operational.

Now the city corporation has started boat service as part of turning it into a tourist centre. Service of pedal boats and motor boats, with capacity of two, four and six seats, are available. There is boat service up to Vadukkara bridge now. The plan is to extend it till Chettupuzha, the border of the city corporation.

Small eateries, toy shops and soft drink shops will be arranged around the lake. Fountains, light decorations and music will be played. There is a venue to conduct cultural programmes too.

Though the corporation had initiated some tourism promotion works earlier, it was stopped following the outbreak of COVID-19. There was a plan to set up a park and a facility to exhibit historical documents and art forms . A walkway, cycle track and a steel bridge over the canal were other projects planned.