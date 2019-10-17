Boat league, MICE to get focus at travel mart

The IPL-modelled Champions Boat League (CBL), Adventure Tourism and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions) Tourism will get prominence at the 11th edition of the four-day Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) to be held in Kochi from September 24 next year.

Announcing the biennial conclave at a press conference here on Thursday, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said KTM 2020 would aim at exploring new markets for CBL, MICE Tourism and Adventure Tourism along with finding excellent global buyers for Kerala Tourism.

Two-day event

The initial two days would be packed with sessions involving international buyers, MICE operators and corporate houses. The last two days of the conclave, organised by the KTM Society in association with Kerala Tourism, will be for those involved in domestic tourism.

The venue will be Sagara and Samudrika convention centres of the Cochin Port Trust in Willingdon Island.

Baby Mathew Somatheeram, president, KTM Society; Swaminathan S., vice president; Jose Pradeep, secretary; Scaria Jose, treasurer; and former presidents of KTM E.M. Najeeb, Abraham George, and Riaz Ahamed; were present.

KTM 2018 had 1,305 buyers, a third of them from foreign countries.