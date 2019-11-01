Boat destroyed off Ponnani coast

One of the three boats that ventured into the sea from the Chettuva harbour was found destroyed off the Ponnani coast on Thursday. A private ship rescued six fish workers of the boat. But one person is still missing.

There were seven workers on the boat ‘Samuel’. The fish workers, rescued by the private boat N.V. Crism Night, reached Kochi on Thursday.

Meanwhile, communication has been lost with another boat ‘Thampuran’, which went to the sea on October 28 from Chettuva. Navy and the Coast Guard are tying to establish communication with the boat. There are seven fish workers on the boat. Another boat ‘Liji Mol’ that went to the sea from Chettuva returned safely on Wednesday night.

Weather alert

Fishermen are banned from going for fishing in the next 12 hours. The Coastal Police are coordinating with the joint operation centre at Kochi to bring back the boats that have gone to the sea before the alert.