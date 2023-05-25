ADVERTISEMENT

Boat confiscated in Alappuzha

May 25, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The authorities here on Thursday confiscated a motor boat that carried passengers double its capacity.

The vessel, Ebenezer, had carried 62 passengers inluding children on board as against its capacity of 30 passengers and was intercepted by a joint team of the police and the Ports department. The boat was carrying out a service on the backwaters near the Rajiv jetty, when it was intercepted.

The authorities imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the boat owner and suspended the licence of its srank and lascar for six months. The boat has been shifted to a yard under the Ports department.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US