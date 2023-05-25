Boat confiscated in Alappuzha

May 25, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The authorities here on Thursday confiscated a motor boat that carried passengers double its capacity.

The vessel, Ebenezer, had carried 62 passengers inluding children on board as against its capacity of 30 passengers and was intercepted by a joint team of the police and the Ports department. The boat was carrying out a service on the backwaters near the Rajiv jetty, when it was intercepted.

The authorities imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the boat owner and suspended the licence of its srank and lascar for six months. The boat has been shifted to a yard under the Ports department.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.