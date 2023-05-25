HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Boat confiscated in Alappuzha

May 25, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The authorities here on Thursday confiscated a motor boat that carried passengers double its capacity.

The vessel, Ebenezer, had carried 62 passengers inluding children on board as against its capacity of 30 passengers and was intercepted by a joint team of the police and the Ports department. The boat was carrying out a service on the backwaters near the Rajiv jetty, when it was intercepted.

The authorities imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the boat owner and suspended the licence of its srank and lascar for six months. The boat has been shifted to a yard under the Ports department.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.