Boat capsizes off Muthalapozhi harbour, 16 fishermen rescued

August 03, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Increasing incidents of fishing boat accidents have raised concerns about the safety of fishermen who venture into the sea from the Muthalapozhi harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, despite efforts by the government to address the problems there.

In the latest incident, a fishing boat that ventured into the sea with 16 fishermen onboard on Thursday morning capsized due to strong estuarine waves. All the fishermen were rescued by the local people.

Four die on July 10

In the same place, four fishermen had died after a fishing boat overturned on July 10. This was followed by over half-a-dozen boat accidents in less than three weeks in the same place, raising serious concerns about the safety of those who go for deep sea fishing from the harbour during monsoon season.

In the latest incident, of the 16 fishermen rescued, six were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The injured were identified as Savad, Sajeer, Ummer, Roobin, Kahar, and Sahad, all local residents. The huge deposition of sand brought by waves due to longshore drift from south to north makes the fishing channel shallow, resulting in wave breaking inside the channel and at its entrance.

Dredging efforts

According to fishermen, as the channel become shallow, the waves go higher inside the channel, making manoeuvrability of fishing vessels difficult. Though the State government has begun steps to deepen the channel by dredging, in the wake of huge public protests, navigation of fishing vessels through the channel is an arduous task, says Valerian Issac, district president of Kerala Swatantra Matsya Thozhilali Federation.

A fishing vessel with a 40 hp engine which approaches the harbour at an average speed of 30 nautical mile speed loses its power when it reaches the mouth of the harbour and its speed then drops to 15 nautical miles due to the strong currents there. On the one side, the shallow bed of the harbour enhances the might of the wave and on the other hand, the water draining into the sea through the channel from nearby backwaters poses serious threats.

