HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Boat capsizes off Muthalapozhi harbour, 16 fishermen rescued

In the same place, four fishermen had died after a fishing boat overturned on July 10. This was followed by over half-a-dozen boat accidents in less than three weeks

August 03, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A fishing boat that ventured into the sea with 16 fishermen on board on Thursday morning capsized due to strong estuarine waves at the treacherous Muthalapozhi harbour mouth in Thiruvananthapuram. All the fishermen were rescued by the local people.

Safety concerns

In the same place, four fishermen had died after a fishing boat overturned on July 10. This was followed by over half-a-dozen boat accidents in less than three weeks in the same place, raising serious concerns about the safety of those who go for deep sea fishing from the harbour during monsoon season.

In the latest incident, of the 16 fishermen rescued, six were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The injured were identified as Savad, Sajeer, Ummer, Roobin, Kahar, and Sahad, all local residents. The huge deposition of sand brought by waves due to longshore drift from south to north makes the fishing channel shallow, resulting in wave breaking inside the channel and at its entrance.

Govt. takes steps

According to fishermen, as the channel become shallow, the waves go higher inside the channel, making manoeuvrability of fishing vessels difficult. Though the State government has begun steps to deepen the channel by dredging, in the wake of huge public protests, navigation of fishing vessels through the channel is an arduous task, say fishermen.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.