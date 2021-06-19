Boat building yard work to take off soon

KOLLAM

19 June 2021 19:13 IST

The construction of a boat building yard at Sakthikulangara, one major project announced in connection with the upgradation of harbours in Kollam, is expected to take off shortly.

“The work will start within 1.5 months,” Fisheries Minister Saji Cheiyan said after visiting the Sakthikulangara, Neendakara and Azheekkal harbours in the district recently.

Advertising

Advertising

After assessing the progress of various works and interacting with officials from Fisheries and Harbour Engineering Departments, Mr. Cherian said all harbours in the State would be given a facelift on par with global standards. “Apart from the boat building yard, a new initiative will be launched at the space adjacent to it under the Fisheries Department. It will provide employment to nearly 100 persons,” he said.

A fishnet manufacturing unit at Neendakara and a modern auction hall offering all varieties of fish are also part of the project.

At the Neendakara harbour, a major fish landing centre in the district, the wharf will be renovated. Laying of geo bags to prevent sedimentation, a new shopping area, CCTV installation, and a string of new constructions, are expected to give the harbour a modern makeover.

Apart from upgrading the infrastructure, a number of new facilities will come up in Sakthikulangara. The finger jetty and net mending shed are the new additions along with the entrance gate and gate house.

The Azheekkal harbour, which has minimal landing facilities, will be renovated with a 100-metre wharf and new auction hall. Some new features will be introduced in the Thangassery harbour also as part of the project. The estimated project cost is around ₹50 crore and the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) allocated by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will be used for the project.