Board to submit tariff petition to KSERC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

18 November 2021 23:19 IST

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) said on Thursday that it expects to submit a tariff petition to the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) by December 25.

The power utility, in a statement issued here today , said it would seek only a just revision in line with the tariff determination regulations notified by the commission.

The power utility pointed out that the new tariffs could not be predicted now as these are decided by the commission after holding public hearings.

Last tariff

In the last tariff revision in July 2019, the tariffs had gone up by 7.32%, taking the average tariff to ₹5.75 per unit, sources said.

And in the revision prior to that in April 2017, the tariffs went up by 4.77%.