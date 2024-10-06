GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Board seeks report on biodiversity destruction in Chokramudi hills

Kerala State Biodiversity Board seeks report from the Bison Valley panchayat and the Devikulam range officer on ecological damage to Chokramudi hills. Biodiversity Management Committee of the panchayat visits hills to know the extent of damage due to construction activities

Published - October 06, 2024 11:12 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Neelakurinji on Chokramudi hills in Idukki.

Neelakurinji on Chokramudi hills in Idukki. | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

The Kerala State Biodiversity Board (KSBB) has sought a report from the Bison Valley panchayat and the Devikulam range officer about the biodiversity destruction due to construction activities on the Chokramudi hills in Idukki.

In a notice issued by KSBB member secretary V. Balakrishnan, both the Devikulam range officer and the Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC) of the Bison Valley panchayat have been asked to visit the hills and submit a detailed report within seven days.

Mr. Balakrishnan said the Board wants to gather details on the biodiversity damage caused in the area. The report was sought after news articles reported large-scale destruction of Neelakurinji on the hills.

Mr. Balakrishnan emphasised the need to determine the land ownership details of the affected area. “If the destruction occurred on public land, the range officer can take actionunder the Biological Diversity Act, 2002,” he added.

KSBB district coordinator Ashwathi V.S. said the panchayat president and the BMC members visited the Chokramudi hills on Saturday to assess the extent of the biodiversity damage. “While Neelakurinji plants were still present on the hills, vast areas appeared affected. Also, we were informed that the hills are home to several rare plant species and wild animals, including the Nilgiri Tahr,” she said.

“After the visit, the BMC and the panchayat have expressed the need to protect the biodiversity of the Chokramudi hills,”she added.

Meanwhile, V. Vigneshwari, Idukki Collector, has directed the Deputy Director of Survey to submit a report on the land ownership details of the affected area. According to sources, the report was sought before taking action against officials involved in the alleged land-grab on the hills.

Earlier, a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by the Devikulam Subcollector, submitted a report on the alleged land-grab to the Collector, who has since then forwarded it to the State Land Revenue Commissioner for further action.


