Board invites orders for coffee seeds

21 September 2021 22:25 IST

Applications have been invited from coffee growers for placing indents for coffee seeds of Arabica and Robusta varieties.

The indents should be submitted in the prescribed application to the liaison offices of the Coffee Board in Wayanad, Idukki, and Palakkad districts on or before November 12.

The applications should be accompanied by an advance payment of ₹500 for 1 kg of seed payable by demand draft or through electronic mode, J. Nirmal Davis, Joint Director (Extension), Coffee Board, Kerala, said in a release. For details, contact the nearest liaison offices of the board.

