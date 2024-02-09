BMS holds State meet, slams LDF govt for its stance against Centre

February 09, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) national secretary V. Radhakrishnan has accused the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the State of embracing capitalism. Inaugurating the 20th BMS State conference here on Friday, Mr. Radhakrishnan said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his team are orchestrating an agitation drama in New Delhi when thousands of people are suffering without getting their welfare pension.

He said the State government had set out against the Centre when it failed in all fronts. “The CPI(M)-led government, which clamours for the protection of public sector, has announced privatisation of the public sector in its budget. It is trying to get KSRTC to surrender to Uralungal (Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society),” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

Presiding over the meeting, BMS State president C. Unnikrishnan Unnithan said that corruption, fraud, inefficiency, nepotism and propaganda have become synonymous with the State government. K. Rajesh welcomed the gathering. Salim Thennilapuram proposed a vote of thanks.

Thousands of labourers from the district took out a rally holding saffron flags of the BMS. Anti-State government and extreme nationalist slogans and were raised in the rally that began from the premises of the Government Victoria College. BMS national leaders S. Durai Raj, Mr. Radhakrishnan, Ramanath, and Ganesh; State president C. Unnikrishnan Unnithan; vice presidents K.K. Vijayakumar, M.P. Rajeevan, M.P. Chandrasekharan, S. Ashamol; and State general secretary G.K. Ajit led the rally to Fort Maidan.

Mr. Durai Raj inaugurated an exhibition being held as part of the State exhibition. He said the exhibition would remind the new generation of the past journey of the BMS.

BMS former national president C.K. Saji Narayanan will inaugurate the delegates session at Prasannalakshmi Auditorium here on Saturday morning. BMS national secretary Ramanath Ganesh will be the chief guest.