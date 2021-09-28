Blueprint to be drawn up for Idukki package announced by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, says Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine

IDUKKI

28 September 2021 18:30 IST

A blueprint will be prepared to implement the Idukki package announced by the Chief Minister, said Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine on Monday.

Speaking at an official meeting to discuss the package, Mr. Augustine said the blueprint will be handed over to all local bodies. They should solicit public opinion with regard to the projects, which must be discussed at the grass-roots level, grama panchayats and municipalities so that they can be implemented on a time-bound basis.

Urging all government departments to consider the proposals with a broad mind, he directed the department heads to recommend the inclusion of the amount earmarked for the projects in the annual budget and in the Five Year Plan.

Livelihood programmes

He said importance would be given to livelihood programmes connected to farming, soil protection, irrigation and tourism. They are the sectors identified for providing employment and income. The projects should be outlined with such a vision, he added.

A meeting of people’s representatives and government officials will be convened on October 11. Dean Kuriakose, MP, MLAs, District Collector Sheena George and district development commissioner Arjun Pandian were among those who attended the meeting.