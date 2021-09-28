Kerala

Blueprint to be drawn up for Idukki package announced by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, says Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine

A blueprint will be prepared to implement the Idukki package announced by the Chief Minister, said Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine on Monday.

Speaking at an official meeting to discuss the package, Mr. Augustine said the blueprint will be handed over to all local bodies. They should solicit public opinion with regard to the projects, which must be discussed at the grass-roots level, grama panchayats and municipalities so that they can be implemented on a time-bound basis.

Urging all government departments to consider the proposals with a broad mind, he directed the department heads to recommend the inclusion of the amount earmarked for the projects in the annual budget and in the Five Year Plan.

Livelihood programmes

He said importance would be given to livelihood programmes connected to farming, soil protection, irrigation and tourism. They are the sectors identified for providing employment and income. The projects should be outlined with such a vision, he added.

A meeting of people’s representatives and government officials will be convened on October 11. Dean Kuriakose, MP, MLAs, District Collector Sheena George and district development commissioner Arjun Pandian were among those who attended the meeting.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 28, 2021 6:32:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/blueprint-to-be-drawn-up-for-idukki-package-announced-by-kerala-chief-minister-pinarayi-vijayan-says-water-resources-minister-roshy-augustine/article36715203.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY