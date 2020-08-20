Blue alert issued to residents along river bank

A blue alert has been issued to the people living on the banks of the Karamanthodu river after the water level in the Banasura Sagar reservoir of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) at Padinharethara in the district neared the full capacity.

The full storage level of the Reservoir is 775.6 metre and the alert was issued after the level increased to 773.05 metre on Wednesday, dam safety officials said.

The upper level of the reservoir is 774.50 metre. When the water level increased to 773.50 metre an orange alert would be issued and at 774 metre a red alert, officials said.