Blue alert issued to people living on banks of Karamanthodu river in Wayanad district

A view of the Banasura Sagar reservoir in Wayanad district of Kerala. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

July 21, 2022 12:40 IST

The warning comes after the water level in the Banasura Sagar reservoir at Padinharethara neared its full capacity.

A blue alert has been issued to the people living on the banks of the Karamanthodu river on Thursday, July 21, 2022 after the water level in the Banasura Sagar reservoir of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) at Padinharethara in the district neared its full capacity.

The Banasura Sagar Dam, the largest earthen dam in the country and the second largest in Asia, in the Kabani river basin was built to support the Kakkayam hydroelectric power project.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The full storage level of the Reservoir is 775.6 metres and the alert was issued after the level increased to 772 metres on Thursday, dam safety officials said.

The upper level of the reservoir is 774.50 metres. When the water level increased to 773.50 metres an orange alert would be issued and at 774 metre a red alert, officials said.