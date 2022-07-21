Kerala

Blue alert issued to people living on banks of Karamanthodu river in Wayanad district

A view of the Banasura Sagar reservoir in Wayanad district of Kerala. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu
E.M. Manoj KALPETTA: July 21, 2022 12:40 IST
Updated: July 21, 2022 12:40 IST

A blue alert has been issued to the people living on the banks of the Karamanthodu river on Thursday, July 21, 2022 after the water level in the Banasura Sagar reservoir of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) at Padinharethara in the district neared its full capacity.

The Banasura Sagar Dam, the largest earthen dam in the country and the second largest in Asia, in the Kabani river basin was built to support the Kakkayam hydroelectric power project.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The full storage level of the Reservoir is 775.6 metres and the alert was issued after the level increased to 772 metres on Thursday, dam safety officials said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The upper level of the reservoir is 774.50 metres. When the water level increased to 773.50 metres an orange alert would be issued and at 774 metre a red alert, officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
emergency planning
Kerala
flood
disaster management
Read more...