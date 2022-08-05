Kerala

Blue alert issued as Banasura Sagar reservoir nears full capacity

Staff Reporter KALPETTA August 05, 2022 19:29 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 19:29 IST

A blue alert has been issued to the people living on the banks of the Karamanthodu river after the water level in the Banasura Sagar reservoir under the Kuttiyadi augmentation project of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) at Padinharethara in the district neared its full capacity.

The full storage level of the reservoir is 775.6 metres and the alert was issued after the level increased to 772.50 metres on Friday noon, dam safety officials said.

The upper level of the reservoir is 774 metres. When the water level increases to 773.50 metres, an orange alert would be issued, and at 774 metres, a red alert, officials said.

