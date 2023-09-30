ADVERTISEMENT

Blood transfusion gone wrong: 2 temporary docs sacked, 1 nurse suspended

September 30, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The action against three hospital staff was taken on Saturday on the basis of a report submitted by District Medical Officer R. Renuka.

The Hindu Bureau

The Health department has suspended one staff nurse and sacked two temporary doctors after they were found to be responsible for transfusing wrong blood to a pregnant woman at Government Women and Children Hospital at Ponnani.

The action against three hospital staff was taken on Saturday on the basis of a report submitted by District Medical Officer R. Renuka. She said the two doctors and the nurse on duty at the time were responsible for the mistake.

Ruksana, a 26-year-old pregnant woman from Palappetty, was admitted at the hospital last week with extremely low level of haemoglobin. Doctors at the hospital suggested her blood transfusion because of her anaemic condition.

On Thursday night, as she was being given the third bottle of blood, Ruksana developed a severe discomfort and it was found that she was being administered B-positive group of blood instead of her O-negative group.

Realising the mistake, the hospital officials rushed her to the Government Medical College Hospital at Thrissur, where she is recovering. Health officials said that Ruksana’s condition was stable.

A protest was launched by the United Democratic Front (UDF) workers following the incident. The government assured action against those responsible for the mistake.

Dr. Renuka said that the Health department would take further action on the basis of the detailed reports about the incident.

