Blood donation camp held

The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of St. Gregorios Higher Secondary, Kottarakara, organised Jeevadyuthi blood donation camp at the school auditorium on Friday.

Kottarakkara DySP K. Baiju Kumar inaugurated the camp and PTA president P.A. Sajimon presided over the function. Municipal councillor Jayce John, Principal Aby Daniel, programme officer Prince T. Samuel, Fr. Merin Abraham, staff secretary Jim Thomas, and NSS cluster convener Jebin C. Alex were present on the occasion.