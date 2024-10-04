GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Blood donation camp held

October 04, 2024 07:43 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of St. Gregorios Higher Secondary, Kottarakara, organised Jeevadyuthi blood donation camp at the school auditorium on Friday.

Kottarakkara DySP K. Baiju Kumar inaugurated the camp and PTA president P.A. Sajimon presided over the function. Municipal councillor Jayce John, Principal Aby Daniel, programme officer Prince T. Samuel, Fr. Merin Abraham, staff secretary Jim Thomas, and NSS cluster convener Jebin C. Alex were present on the occasion.

