Blood clotting factors in short supply

Planning Board member and former Vice Chancellor of Kerala University B. Ekbal on Thursday visited the Haemophilia Treatment Centre at the Aluva District Hospital to study problems faced by patients there.
Haemophilia patients at the hospital have been grappling with limited supply of blood clotting factors that are usually given free of cost through Karunya pharmacies. Several patients at the Aluva centre have to procure factors on a daily basis from Karunya pharmacies located at different locations owing to limited supply from Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL).
Besides, money from the Karunya Benevolent Fund has not been provided to KMSCL to procure blood clotting factors.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.