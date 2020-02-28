Kerala

Blood clotting factors in short supply

Planning Board member and former Vice Chancellor of Kerala University B. Ekbal on Thursday visited the Haemophilia Treatment Centre at the Aluva District Hospital to study problems faced by patients there.

Haemophilia patients at the hospital have been grappling with limited supply of blood clotting factors that are usually given free of cost through Karunya pharmacies. Several patients at the Aluva centre have to procure factors on a daily basis from Karunya pharmacies located at different locations owing to limited supply from Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL).

Besides, money from the Karunya Benevolent Fund has not been provided to KMSCL to procure blood clotting factors.

