The Kerala Blockchain Academy has invited applications for its two-day Ethereum developer bootcamp that will commence on September 23. The camp will be held both online and offline. The deadline for registering for the training programme is September 22. The offline training will be held on the Kerala Blockchain Academy campus at Technopark. Further details can be had by visiting https://kba.ai/ethereum-bootcamp/.
Blockchain training programme
