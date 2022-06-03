Blockchain training for college teachers
Free training by DUK on June 11
The Kerala Blockchain Academy, a centre of excellence under Digital University Kerala (DUK), will organise a free blockchain training for faculty members of colleges across the country on June 11.
The online programme is part of the Kerala Blockchain Academy Innovation Club’s (KBAIC) efforts to impart borderless blockchain education. Educators can attend the training by becoming a KBAIC faculty coordinator by registering on https://ic.kba.ai/registration. According to an official release, the faculty coordinators will receive membership benefits including free discount coupons for self-paced blockchain programmes such as the foundation and advanced developer programmes in Ethereum and Hyperledger Fabric blockchain. The deadline for registering for the programme (through the respective institution) is June 6.
